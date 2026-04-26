Mother with two children forced to move into a shipping container

Rent for apartment skyrocketed

She used to live in an apartment, Maikisch explains. But then the rent was raised drastically—hard to afford on her 20-hour-a-week job as a nursing assistant. Especially since the apartment didn’t have a yard. But that’s exactly what her two boys need, she says. Especially the older one, who has ADHD, a hyperactivity disorder. “He has to take medication; otherwise, he can’t handle school,” says the 31-year-old. After class, he needs to go out into the garden to somehow release his pent-up energy and tension. “He needs to be able to run.” He also needs therapeutic support.