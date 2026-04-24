EU Sticks to Plan for 2,500 New Civil Servants Despite Crisis

The minister is not alone in this. Germany, as well as the Nordic and Baltic states, stand united behind the initiative. What began as a polite letter is turning into a full-blown budget dispute. Bauer’s challenge is unmistakable: “Europe needs more efficiency, not more bureaucracy.” It remains to be seen whether this will impress Serafin. The financial framework is supposed to be in place by mid-2027—until then, negotiations will continue over the addition of some 2,500 new civil servants.