Protest from Austria
EU Sticks to Plan for 2,500 New Civil Servants Despite Crisis
An urgent message from Vienna reached the EU Commission in Brussels about two months ago: European Affairs Minister Claudia Bauer and other counterparts openly criticized the Commission’s plans to hire 2,500 new civil servants. For now, at least, Brussels is not backing down—as can be seen from the reply letter obtained by the “Krone.”
Everyone has to cut back—except Brussels. This impression became increasingly apparent when it was revealed that the EU Commission intends to create 2,500 new administrative posts in the next financial framework—while simultaneously increasing administrative spending by nearly 40 percent. Nine net contributor countries, including Austria, strongly opposed this.
European Affairs Minister Claudia Bauer and State Secretary Alexander Pröll (both ÖVP) sent a letter directly to EU Budget Commissioner Piotr Serafin, together with their counterparts from Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other countries. Their appeal: Those who demand reforms and cuts from member states must also start with their own house.
The “Krone” now has the response from Brussels—and it amounts to a slap in the face for all advocates of austerity. Budget Commissioner Piotr Serafin coolly dismisses the criticism. His message: more tasks, more money—and thus, more civil servants. “There is a clear correlation between the amount of funds managed and the staff required to do so,” he states succinctly.
Unstable staffing levels
The crises of recent years—the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, new EU competences—are simply “no longer compatible with a stable staffing level.” The fact that there are currently around 33,000 Commission staff working for 450 million citizens, and that cuts were even made in the past, is apparently meant to serve as a free pass for the next expansion.
Bauer: “This is about the EU’s credibility”
In Vienna, they won’t stand for that. Bauer counters: “More tasks must not automatically mean more administration. This is exactly where reforms are needed.” And even more clearly: “This is about the EU’s credibility. The strict austerity measures must, of course, also apply internally.” In short: Those who lecture others must first take a good look at themselves.
The minister is not alone in this. Germany, as well as the Nordic and Baltic states, stand united behind the initiative. What began as a polite letter is turning into a full-blown budget dispute. Bauer’s challenge is unmistakable: “Europe needs more efficiency, not more bureaucracy.” It remains to be seen whether this will impress Serafin. The financial framework is supposed to be in place by mid-2027—until then, negotiations will continue over the addition of some 2,500 new civil servants.
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