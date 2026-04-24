Thurnher promises:
“Respect for our owners—the audience”
As the newly elected interim head of ORF, Ingrid Thurnher faces a difficult task: she is to clean up the chaos of the past few months. The 63-year-old, who is “an ORF woman through and through,” promised a “thorough review,” but also wants to focus on the future.
Just last Thursday, Ingrid Thurnher was elected to lead the ORF with a clear majority (31 votes to 3, with one abstention). As the new interim head, she will be the second woman since 1967 to steer the ORF’s course until the end of 2026. Now she wants to “regain the public’s trust.”
Greeted with applause
At the outset, Thurnher, who was greeted with applause, expressed her gratitude for the “great trust that has been placed in me for the second time in six weeks.” She accepts this task “with great respect”: “For the job, the organization, the employees, and the actual owners—that is our audience.”
Addressing issues “clearly and without evasion”
She is taking on this role at a time “when there is heated debate surrounding ORF.” The issues that have arisen, such as those surrounding the Roland Weißmann case, will be addressed “clearly, consistently, and without evasion.” To this end, an independent Transparency Council, free from external directives, has already been established. “We will address this properly, in compliance with all legal requirements and personal rights.”
For her, transparency does not mean “prejudgment and public trials involving other media outlets.” Nevertheless, many people have asked her how “something like this can’t be sexual harassment”: “For me personally, it was clear from the start that this behavior was wrong and unacceptable for a manager.” That is why proceedings were initiated to terminate Weißmann’s employment.
For me personally, it was clear from the very beginning that this behavior was wrong and unacceptable for a manager. That is why I issued the termination.
Die neue ORF-Chefin Ingrid Thurnher zur Causa Weißmann
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
“Consistent accountability and reliable fulfillment of our mandate” is her guiding principle, Thurnher said. Additionally, she aims for “unconditional audience focus”; programming guidelines will be revised, and brands and content are to be better positioned. The goal is to better align with the consumption habits of future generations.
It is “painful in any organization” when such matters must be addressed: “But we have to go through this now.” It is also clear that “not everyone will like this.” But that is why she took the job: “I want to clarify these issues now, create clarity, and focus on the future.”
It remains unclear whether Thurnher will run again
Thurnher has so far left open whether she will run for another term as Director General. She will “think it over,” Thurnher replied to a question on the matter. In any case, the position will be advertised on May 1.
“I’m an ORF person through and through”
Until then, the new interim head—who will also remain Radio Director—has a truly thankless job and must clean up the chaos that has reigned at Austrian Broadcasting for months. Why is she putting herself through this? “I love this organization; I’m an ORF person through and through. This organization is close to my heart, and when you’re asked, you don’t say no.”
“Do not comment on legal proceedings”
The root of all the trouble is said to have been triggered by former Director General Roland Weißmann, who is alleged to have sexually harassed a female employee and subsequently had to resign. In the meantime, the chat logs have already been made public. Whether a complaint will be filed remains to be seen. Thurnher stated that she did not wish to comment on legal proceedings at this time. Rumors regarding the dismissal of the woman involved are false, “such a thing is not up for debate,” but in general, she also did not wish to publicly discuss any “labor law consequences” in this matter.
However, there was criticism of the ORF’s audit report on the matter, in which the compliance office had attested that there had been “no sexual harassment” by Weißmann. The Office for Equal Opportunities noted, however, that such an assessment is the exclusive purview of a court. This also sparked discussions within the Foundation Board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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