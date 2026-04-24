“Respect for our owners—the audience”

Addressing issues “clearly and without evasion”

She is taking on this role at a time “when there is heated debate surrounding ORF.” The issues that have arisen, such as those surrounding the Roland Weißmann case, will be addressed “clearly, consistently, and without evasion.” To this end, an independent Transparency Council, free from external directives, has already been established. “We will address this properly, in compliance with all legal requirements and personal rights.”

For her, transparency does not mean “prejudgment and public trials involving other media outlets.” Nevertheless, many people have asked her how “something like this can’t be sexual harassment”: “For me personally, it was clear from the start that this behavior was wrong and unacceptable for a manager.” That is why proceedings were initiated to terminate Weißmann’s employment.