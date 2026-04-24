Search for blackmailers
This is how much rat poison was found in the Hipp jar
The results of the investigation into the attempted extortion at HiPP are in: 15 micrograms of rat poison were found in the baby food. While this is a small dose, it poses a danger to infants that should not be underestimated. Meanwhile, the search for the blackmailers continues.
The Eisenstadt District Attorney’s Office had commissioned an expert report to analyze the amount in the seized jar of baby food. The results were announced on Friday morning.
Further investigations are underway
According to the public prosecutor’s office, the health consequences of the dose for a child’s body are still being examined in detail—including whether it could have been fatal. Results are expected by the end of next week at the earliest. In addition to intentional endangerment of the public, the investigation now also includes charges of intentional aggravated assault.
The lethal dose for humans of common rat poison ingredients, mostly so-called vitamin K antagonists, is about 0.8 to one gram—though this applies to adults.
In any case, ingestion of the poison can lead to severe bleeding, which can also be life-threatening for babies and toddlers, especially if they have pre-existing conditions.
Second jar has not yet been found
The jar was sold at a Spar store in Eisenstadt and was seized on Saturday in Schützen am Gebirge (Eisenstadt-Umgebung district). The second jar being sought comes from the same store. Although police recently specifically approached families with young children in the area, it has not yet turned up. Previously, all hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, as well as kindergartens and daycare centers in Burgenland had already been contacted. The Hungarian authorities have also been informed in case the jar was purchased by people from the border region.
German authorities are continuing to investigate the case on suspicion of attempted extortion of the baby food manufacturer. In Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, a total of five tampered baby food jars have been seized before consumption. The recall of HiPP products at Spar became public late Friday night. There were specific reports regarding the HiPP product “Carrot and Potato Vegetable Jar” (190 grams). As a precaution, other supermarkets also removed the product from sale.
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read the original article here.
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