This is how much rat poison was found in the Hipp jar

The Eisenstadt District Attorney’s Office had commissioned an expert report to analyze the amount in the seized jar of baby food. The results were announced on Friday morning.

Further investigations are underway

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the health consequences of the dose for a child’s body are still being examined in detail—including whether it could have been fatal. Results are expected by the end of next week at the earliest. In addition to intentional endangerment of the public, the investigation now also includes charges of intentional aggravated assault.