Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eagle Earthquake in Poland

Malysz is stepping down! Horngacher fears for his coaching job

Nachrichten
23.04.2026 12:03
Adler legend Adam Malysz is stepping down as ski president in Poland.
Adler legend Adam Malysz is stepping down as ski president in Poland.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Norbert Niederacher
Von Norbert Niederacher

A bombshell in the ski jumping world: Eagle legend Adam Malysz is not running for re-election to the board of the Polish Ski Association. And with that, Stefan Horngacher’s future is also up in the air. The 56-year-old Tyrolean was set to be installed as the new head coach.

0 Kommentare

Adam Malysz has avoided a potential ouster. The eagle legend will not face a contested vote in the Polish Ski Association elections in mid-June. Former President Apoloniusz Tajner had announced that he wanted to return to the position after four years: “There is chaos in the association.”

On Thursday, Malysz announced his withdrawal to the Polish TV station “Polsat”: “My vision of what the future should look like does not align with that of the board, so my decision is: No, I will not stand for re-election.”

Malysz responded cautiously to rumors that he would now return to his role as sports director, as he had been before taking the helm of the federation: “I haven’t thought about that yet. We still have a lot to do, especially important contracts that need to be signed.”

Horngacher as the loser?
Stefan Horngacher could end up as the big loser in this power struggle. The Tyrolean had negotiated a deal with Malysz, but there is no valid contract yet. In any case, during a several-hour-long association meeting on Wednesday, the controversial national coach Maciej Maciusiak was confirmed in his position for the coming season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
23.04.2026 12:03
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf