Eagle Earthquake in Poland
Malysz is stepping down! Horngacher fears for his coaching job
A bombshell in the ski jumping world: Eagle legend Adam Malysz is not running for re-election to the board of the Polish Ski Association. And with that, Stefan Horngacher’s future is also up in the air. The 56-year-old Tyrolean was set to be installed as the new head coach.
Adam Malysz has avoided a potential ouster. The eagle legend will not face a contested vote in the Polish Ski Association elections in mid-June. Former President Apoloniusz Tajner had announced that he wanted to return to the position after four years: “There is chaos in the association.”
On Thursday, Malysz announced his withdrawal to the Polish TV station “Polsat”: “My vision of what the future should look like does not align with that of the board, so my decision is: No, I will not stand for re-election.”
Malysz responded cautiously to rumors that he would now return to his role as sports director, as he had been before taking the helm of the federation: “I haven’t thought about that yet. We still have a lot to do, especially important contracts that need to be signed.”
Horngacher as the loser?
Stefan Horngacher could end up as the big loser in this power struggle. The Tyrolean had negotiated a deal with Malysz, but there is no valid contract yet. In any case, during a several-hour-long association meeting on Wednesday, the controversial national coach Maciej Maciusiak was confirmed in his position for the coming season.
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