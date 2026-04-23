Violent deportation detainee triggers emergency slide

Costly Incident for Airline

Theincidentis also likely to be financially painful: If an emergency slide is deployed on an Airbus A320, it gets really expensive. Repacking and reinstalling it alone usually costs several thousand to tens of thousands of euros and takes between four and eight hours. If the slide needs to be replaced, costs can quickly reach up to 60,000 euros. The operational consequences are even more costly: delays, rebookings, and organizational overhead often drive the total costs in such cases to over 100,000 euros.