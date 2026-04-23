Police officer (48) shoots himself in the foot

Before starting their shift, the weapons are inspected according to strict procedures; the pistols are loaded—that is, chambered—and then securely stowed in their holsters—only then are officers permitted to begin their shift. After the shift, the weapons are unloaded. To clarify—for the Glock P80 model used, “loaded” means the magazine is inserted and there is a round in the chamber. As long as the weapon is not drawn from the holster and the trigger is not pulled, a shot cannot be fired accidentally.