Police rescue sheep from car—owner was asleep

“I won’t sell anything else to that man”

The Wels municipal authorities are currently reviewing what will happen next with “Manni.” “We have contacted the Hollabrunn district office to determine whether proper animal husbandry standards are in place there. If that is the case, the sheep can be transported there in an approved vehicle,” the “Krone” was told in response to its inquiry. The seller from the Innviertel would also take the ram back. “He said he certainly won’t sell anything else to that man,” says Georg Pold.