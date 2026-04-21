Election of ORF Director General to be brought forward

Election of the new Director General to be brought forward

A Foundation Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and things are set to get heated. FPÖ Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler is demanding access to the compliance report and wants to bring forward the election of the new Director General. The ÖVP-aligned board members—including Board Chairman Gregor Schütze himself—have also prepared a motion for the meeting. In it, they are now demanding that the appointment of the Director General take place not in August as planned, but as early as June 11.

At the same time, the Foundation Board members want greater transparency regarding finances: Management should be required to fully inform the Foundation Board of any deviations in salaries, bonuses, or additional benefits—including the rationale and financial implications. The motion also calls for structural changes. The existing Compensation Committee is to be expanded into an Extended Personnel Committee, which will deal in particular with urgent personnel decisions at the executive level.