Touching scenes
Fan has himself “locked out” for his wife and daughter
This gesture touches more than just the soccer world! Just as his beloved club, Real Sociedad, is playing for the Copa del Rey title, a devoted fan sits alone outside the stadium. After running into trouble with the tickets, he gave priority to his wife and daughter and voluntarily let himself be “locked out” of the final.
Originally, father, mother, and daughter had planned to watch the big cup final of their beloved club, Real Sociedad, together at the stadium in Seville. But shortly before the game, a moment of panic: There were only two valid tickets for the match against Atlético Madrid!
Die-hard fan Inigo didn’t hesitate for long and let his wife and daughter go first. “I went through this 38 years ago, so I told my daughter she should go to the final,” said the Spaniard.
Lonely joy outside the stadium
He himself sat down in front of the stadium and tried to soak up at least a little of the atmosphere there. The team from “El Chiringuito TV” noticed the lone fan. A video featuring the family man went viral.
The final itself turned into an absolute soccer thriller. In the penalty shootout, Real Sociedad kept their cool and claimed the cup title. While everyone inside the stadium erupted in celebration, Inigo rejoiced outside as well. Shortly afterward, his wife rushed over to him, and there was a heartwarming embrace for the selfless, devoted fan.
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