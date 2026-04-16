New reports are shocking
Government apparently intends to ride out ORF’s worst crisis
Following the ORF editors’ showdown with the controversial Foundation Board, the three-party coalition apparently intends to sit out the severe crisis facing the public broadcaster. They do not plan to initiate reforms until the fall. By then, the Director General will already have been appointed. Meanwhile, insiders report a toxic work environment.
The ORF Editorial Board, which represents around 1,000 editors, has expressed its lack of confidence in the leadership of the Foundation Board in a remarkable resolution. They are accused of a conflict of interest between lobbying for their own clients and serving on the ORF Supervisory Board, as well as of intervening in editorial matters. “The ORF is in the midst of a serious crisis,” the editors state unequivocally.
Above all, the ÖVP and SPÖ are turning a deaf ear to the Foundation Board, which is dominated by their “circles of friends,” and point to the reform launch planned for the fall. When asked by the “Krone,” ÖVP media spokesperson Nico Marchetti noted that, under the current legal framework, it is not possible to remove Foundation Board members during their term. “The basis for this recently amended legal situation is a Constitutional Court ruling.”
Only the Neos have clear reform proposals
At least the Neos have a clear vision of where things should be headed. They want to reduce the foundation board from the current 35 members to a maximum of twelve. These twelve members already include the three mandatory works council representatives, and all others possess genuine expertise.
When asked whether the current members of the Board of Trustees are still acceptable, spokesperson Henrike Brandstötter said on Ö1 Radio: “It’s really up to the Foundation Board members themselves to decide whether they truly believe it’s good for the organization to have constant further debates—including about them as individuals—and whether a professional process can even be established to find the new General Director. That is clearly up to them.”
Ironically, the very board members who have come under fire are now tasked with organizing the search for a new general director. Many observers view this as a serious mistake. The events at ORF demonstrate that a proper reform of the governing bodies is needed, according to Brandstötter.
Bullying, assaults, knockout drops—a toxic work environment
“But generally speaking, it’s clear that there has been a toxic work environment at ORF for years. Many employees have reached out to me, among others, asking that these cases not be made public, yet they poured out their hearts and spoke of bullying, bossing, verbal sexual harassment, and even brought up rumors involving drug abuse and knockout drops at Christmas parties. “This picture is a disaster,” said Brandstötter. Everything must now be done to ensure that a new corporate culture emerges at ORF.
Media Minister Andreas Babler merely stated: “The Foundation Board has the legal mandate to appoint the ORF Executive Board. I naturally assume that it will fulfill this task in a professional and timely manner.”
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