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A bombshell regarding Signa

Raids! Alfred Gusenbauer Suspected of Breach of Trust

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16.04.2026 17:13
Alfred Gusenbauer
Alfred Gusenbauer(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Porträt von Rainer Fleckl
Von Rainer Fleckl

Investigators from the Signa task force conducted house searches on Thursday at the home of Signa advisor Alfred Gusenbauer. The former chancellor is now a suspect. He is suspected of having approved large payments to a board member while serving as chairman of the supervisory board. The damages could amount to ten million euros.

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Developments in the Signa case are coming thick and fast. Just one day after René Benko’s longtime advisor Alfred Gusenbauer had to fight for Signa fees for the years 2022 and 2023 before the Vienna Commercial Court, investigators from the Signa task force targeted the former SPÖ chairman’s residences in Vienna and the Wachau region. The former chancellor is suspected of embezzlement and is now listed as a defendant in the Signa case. The presumption of innocence applies to Alfred Gusenbauer.

Allegation: “Abused his authority”
The background: high commission payments to a former board member of the corporations Signa Prime and Signa Development, which, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA), were allegedly approved by Supervisory Board Chairman Gusenbauer at the end of 2022 without legal grounds and without the consent of the full Supervisory Board. According to the WKStA, Gusenbauer, now 66, is alleged to have “abused his authority and thereby caused damage to the two companies totaling 10 million euros.” 

On October 28, 2023, the “Krone” reported for the first time on skyrocketing compensation at the Signa corporations based on internal documents: Despite deep red figures, compensation for top management for the 2022 fiscal year had risen to 20.264 million euros at Signa Prime alone—up from 2.680 million the previous year. 

These 20.264 million euros for four managers in the 2022 fiscal year break down as follows: fixed compensation of 1.128 million euros, variable compensation of 6.486 million euros, and “partial bonuses for ongoing projects” totaling 12.649 million euros. According to the annual financial statements, these very “partial bonuses for ongoing projects” had not yet existed in the previous year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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