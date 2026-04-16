Raids! Alfred Gusenbauer Suspected of Breach of Trust

Allegation: “Abused his authority”

The background: high commission payments to a former board member of the corporations Signa Prime and Signa Development, which, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA), were allegedly approved by Supervisory Board Chairman Gusenbauer at the end of 2022 without legal grounds and without the consent of the full Supervisory Board. According to the WKStA, Gusenbauer, now 66, is alleged to have “abused his authority and thereby caused damage to the two companies totaling 10 million euros.”