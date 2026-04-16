Struck by a Train! Former Austrian National Team Player Killed

On behalf of the district attorney’s office, expert Gerhard Kronreif went to the scene of the accident. He is tasked with reconstructing the exact sequence of events. “Due to the type of vehicle, it is possible to precisely analyze the electronic data—and thus the driver’s behavior,” says Kronreif. The train’s travel data is also expected to provide further insights. Investigators are also checking whether the red signal at the railroad crossing activated (in time). The fact is: At the time of the accident, Manninger was alone in his car.