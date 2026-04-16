Fatal Collision
Struck by a Train! Former Austrian National Team Player Killed
Fatal accident in Nußdorf am Haunsberg (Salzburg)! A Lokalbahn train struck a car on Thursday morning. The car was dragged several meters. At the wheel: former national team goalkeeper Alexander Manninger. For the 48-year-old, any help came too late.
The fatal collision occurred around 8:20 a.m. shortly after the Pabing stop at an unguarded railroad crossing. The car—a modern VW minivan driven by the former Austrian national team goalkeeper—was severely damaged. The nearly 25 passengers on the local train and the train operator were unharmed.
Any help came too late
The Red Cross and the Nußdorf Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene of the accident as quickly as possible. For Manninger, however, any help came too late. According to police, first responders managed to free the former soccer player from the car and administered first aid. A defibrillator was also used—to no avail! The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
On behalf of the district attorney’s office, expert Gerhard Kronreif went to the scene of the accident. He is tasked with reconstructing the exact sequence of events. “Due to the type of vehicle, it is possible to precisely analyze the electronic data—and thus the driver’s behavior,” says Kronreif. The train’s travel data is also expected to provide further insights. Investigators are also checking whether the red signal at the railroad crossing activated (in time). The fact is: At the time of the accident, Manninger was alone in his car.
Manninger played for Arsenal, Juventus, and Liverpool
Alexander Manninger was born on June 4, 1977, in the city of Salzburg. The future ÖFB goalkeeper (33 international appearances) played in the youth system of Austria Salzburg. Via Vorwärts Steyr and GAK, he made it to Arsenal London in 1997.
This was followed by stints at renowned clubs such as AC Florence, Espanyol Barcelona, and FC Bologna. After the beverage company Red Bull took over Austria Salzburg, Manninger returned to the city of Mozart, but was unable to establish himself there permanently. Once again, he was drawn abroad. After stints with Udinese Calcio, Juventus Turin, FC Augsburg, and Liverpool FC, he ended his career in 2017.
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