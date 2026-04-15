Customer harassed: Delivery driver fired and on the run

It is a case that has caused quite a stir: Two weeks ago, 35-year-old Eva S. (name known to the editors), as reported, ordered cat food via Lieferando. The delivery driver allegedly touched the Viennese woman’s breast at the door—she thought it was an accident—before asking to use the restroom. But then the driver exposed himself to Eva without being asked and presented her with his erect penis. The 35-year-old fled to another room and demanded that the man leave the apartment.