Exposed himself
Customer harassed: Delivery driver fired and on the run
After a Lieferando driver completely exposed himself in front of his customer, things had quieted down regarding the case. But now the “Krone” has new details: There have been initial successes in the investigation.
It is a case that has caused quite a stir: Two weeks ago, 35-year-old Eva S. (name known to the editors), as reported, ordered cat food via Lieferando. The delivery driver allegedly touched the Viennese woman’s breast at the door—she thought it was an accident—before asking to use the restroom. But then the driver exposed himself to Eva without being asked and presented her with his erect penis. The 35-year-old fled to another room and demanded that the man leave the apartment.
We would like to emphasize once again that the safety of our community is our top priority. We are deeply shocked by the incident described.
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He then showed her his “private parts” again. She yelled at him and fled. Eva S. contacted the women’s emergency hotline, then the police. She also reported the incident to Lieferando. The company promised full cooperation with the authorities.
Suspect identified
Two weeks have now passed since the explosive incident—and things have gone quiet around the case. That’s why the “Krone” followed up again. And lo and behold: The alleged perpetrator has been tracked down, and the investigation (involving sexual harassment with a sexual act) is underway. The driver, reportedly an Arab man, has gone into hiding. In response to a “Krone” inquiry, the employer, Lieferando, confirmed that the suspect has been “suspended with immediate effect until the matter is clarified.”
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read the original article here.
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