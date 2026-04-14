Fuel Price Cap Relaxed: Special Audit at OMV

The FPÖ is also reacting to OMV’s move, but it is directing its criticism at the government. In light of the decision, the largest opposition party views the fuel price cap of the ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition as having definitively failed. FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz described the measure in a press release as “the biggest blunder since the government took office.” The state-owned company’s unilateral adjustment of the price cap is merely the “inglorious end to this farce.”