SPÖ calls it a "scandal"
Fuel Price Cap Relaxed: Special Audit at OMV
OMV is facing sharp criticism for relaxing the fuel price cap on diesel. The SPÖ calls it a “scandal,” and the Ministry of Economy has announced a special audit.
The government’s fuel price cap is intended to make fuel 10 cents per liter cheaper, with half of the cost covered by the companies waiving their margins. However, OMV is only partially complying with this requirement for diesel. Instead of 5 cents, the company is currently deducting only 2.8 cents.
Diesel is becoming 2.5 cents more expensive
OMV cites an emergency clause in the regulation: Since the company relies on imports to meet domestic demand and foreign suppliers do not accept the discount, a full waiver is not possible. As a result, diesel prices for consumers are rising by just under 2.5 cents.
SPÖ calls it a “scandal”
The SPÖ refuses to accept the argument put forward by Austria’s largest corporation. Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim called the refusal a “scandal” and urged OMV to abide by the law. Citing OMV’s operating profit of 4.6 billion euros in 2025, he described the move as a “mockery” of commuters and families.
“The worst times for people must not be the best times for oil companies,” added SPÖ energy spokesperson Alois Schroll. Schroll can envision tightening the fuel price cap and imposing even higher penalties if necessary. The Chamber of Labor and the Federation of Trade Unions also criticize the fact that OMV has made billions in profits but now does not want to pass on the price reductions in full.
Ministry: “No Blank Check”
The responsible ÖVP-led Ministry of Economy has reacted somewhat more cautiously. The leeway provided for in the regulation regarding supply security is “not a free pass,” but is subject to strict oversight, according to a statement. The ministry announced a special audit by the energy regulator E-Control. The burden of proof now lies with OMV.
The FPÖ is also reacting to OMV’s move, but it is directing its criticism at the government. In light of the decision, the largest opposition party views the fuel price cap of the ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition as having definitively failed. FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz described the measure in a press release as “the biggest blunder since the government took office.” The state-owned company’s unilateral adjustment of the price cap is merely the “inglorious end to this farce.”
The Greens are taking a similar line: Stefan Kaineder, deputy federal spokesperson for the Greens, accuses Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer of a lack of planning and the OMV refinery of lining its pockets.
Fuel prices may rise daily again
Regardless of the current OMV debate, another gas station regulation also expired on Tuesday: Effective immediately, fuel prices may once again be raised daily at noon, as the previous restriction to three times a week has expired.
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