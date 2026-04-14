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Friendly Match Scheduled

Austrian National Team to Follow in the Footsteps of a Legendary World Cup Final

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14.04.2026 12:34
The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena
The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena(Bild: Rainer Bortenschlager)
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Austria’s national soccer team has finalized its final friendly match ahead of the World Cup. Ralf Rangnick’s squad will face Guatemala on June 10 (9 p.m. local time – June 11, 6 a.m. CEST) – one week before their opening match against Jordan – at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. 

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The arena in Pasadena, which seats over 90,000 spectators, was the venue for a historic World Cup final in 1994. Back then, Brazil was crowned world champion for the fourth time after defeating Italy in a penalty shootout.

The Rose Bowl Stadium – home of the UCLA Bruins – hosted the 1994 World Cup final.
The Rose Bowl Stadium – home of the UCLA Bruins – hosted the 1994 World Cup final.(Bild: Rainer Bortenschlager)

Italy’s hero falters
Roberto Baggio was the tragic hero. Voted World Player of the Year in 1993, “the Divine Ponytail” lost his nerve in the penalty shootout; his shot sailed over the crossbar, and the title was gone.

Thirty-two years later, David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, and the rest of the team will now step onto the pitch of the iconic stadium six days after their arrival in the U.S. Against Guatemala—which did not qualify for the World Cup itself—the Red-White-Red squad aims to warm up for their matches against Jordan, Argentina, and Algeria. 

Before the friendly against Guatemala, the final home match before the World Cup kicks off against Tunisia is scheduled for June 1 at 8:45 p.m. at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. 

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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The team will depart for the U.S. and the team base camp on June 4. Head coach Ralf Rangnick will announce the roster for the training camp, which begins on May 27 at the ÖFB Campus in Vienna-Aspern, on May 18. In accordance with FIFA guidelines, the final World Cup roster must be submitted by June 1 at the latest, immediately following the international match against Tunisia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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