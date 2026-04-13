ÖVP: “Kickl’s friend Orbán soundly defeated”

“We have liberated Hungary,” election winner Péter Magyar also said on Sunday evening. During his 16 years in power, Orbán had established a semi-authoritarian state. For example, the EU has launched an infringement procedure over restrictions on press freedom, and the Orbán government deliberately restructured the electoral system to maintain its own hold on power. Other points of criticism include the treatment of minorities and migrants. During the campaign, Magyar promised to restore the rule of law and media freedom in Hungary. Relations with the EU are also expected to improve.