FPÖ leader also reacts
ÖVP: “Kickl’s friend Orbán soundly defeated”
On Sunday, the TISZA Party led by Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar won the election in Hungary. Politicians around the world offered their congratulations. In Austria, however, criticism was also directed at the FPÖ, which maintains close ties with Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party. Party leader Herbert Kickl responded.
“Kickl’s friend and role model Viktor Orbán was soundly defeated by the Hungarian people today. This decisive result is a clear rejection of the populist and destructive politics pursued by Orbán in Hungary, by Donald Trump in the U.S., and by Herbert Kickl from the opposition in Austria (...),” said Nico Marchetti, Secretary General of the ÖVP. “Orbán’s election defeat” is also a “defeat for Kickl and his kindred spirits, Trump and Putin.” In a statement on Monday, Marchetti recalled, among other things, the restrictions imposed under the former Hungarian prime minister.
“We have liberated Hungary,” election winner Péter Magyar also said on Sunday evening. During his 16 years in power, Orbán had established a semi-authoritarian state. For example, the EU has launched an infringement procedure over restrictions on press freedom, and the Orbán government deliberately restructured the electoral system to maintain its own hold on power. Other points of criticism include the treatment of minorities and migrants. During the campaign, Magyar promised to restore the rule of law and media freedom in Hungary. Relations with the EU are also expected to improve.
Kickl: “Historical achievements”
The Freedom Party, however, views the issues others criticize as “historical achievements.” “Despite his defeat at the polls, his historical achievements in border protection, efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, the fight against EU centralism, and the LGBTIQ cult remain unbroken,”said party leader Herbert Kickl on Monday. LGBTIQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer people. Hungary’s government has so far opposed the so-called solidarity mechanism for distributing migrants within the EU and has repeatedly blocked funds for Ukraine.
“(...) To all those who equate the sixteen-year tenure of the Orbán government wholesale with abuse of power, let us remind them how long the ÖVP system has already existed in federal-level governments in Austria (...) and how long the ÖVP and SPÖ have held power in individual federal states (...),” Kickl continued. The FPÖ is itself represented in five state governments, including four coalitions with the ÖVP. By contrast, governments led by the ÖVP and SPÖ exist in only two federal states.
Hafenecker Blames the EU
FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker blames the EU for Fidesz’s defeat in Hungary. By freezing funds, it caused “hardship among the population,” which motivated them to vote the party out, he said Sunday evening on ORF.
As reported, the majority of Austrian politicians have congratulated Magyar. “As a neighbor of Hungary, as a fellow member of the European People’s Party, and as a European, I look forward to our cooperation,” said Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), for example. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) spoke of a “decision setting the course for all of Europe.” “Viktor Orbán’s regime meant corruption, media control, human rights violations, and the dismantling of workers’ rights. After 16 years of systemic restructuring, Orbán has finally been voted out,” said Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ).
Here is a post by Stocker on the Hungarian election:
The result offers “hope for a fresh start and a political renewal,” commented Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler. “The right-wing populists in Europe are losing their figurehead tonight,” said Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party, on Sunday evening. Péter Magyar’s opposition party TISZA secured a two-thirds majority.
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