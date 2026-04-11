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Several people injured

Accident at the “Wiener Hochschaubahn” in the Prater

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11.04.2026 14:25
The accident occurred in the middle of Vienna’s Prater.
The accident occurred in the middle of Vienna’s Prater.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
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Von krone.at

On Saturday afternoon, a serious accident occurred on the popular “Zwergerlbahn” in the Wurstelprater. Several people were injured.

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“Due to an error in judgment by the operator,” the train was traveling too fast before the end of the ride, according to the operators of the Hochschaubahn. “Since the emergency brake system was not activated, the first car derailed.” The operator was riding in the second car, as required.

Two women in the hospital
Two women, both 63 years old, had to be taken to a hospital by the Vienna Emergency Medical Service. Three other people involved—two 39-year-old women and a 46-year-old man—suffered bruises and contusions and received medical treatment on site. No children were involved in the accident.

“Regrettable incident”
“It is emphasized that this regrettable incident was not caused by a technical failure but by human error,” the statement said, adding: “We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery.” The operation has since been concluded. The police have not yet received any confirmed information regarding the cause of the accident in the Leopoldstadt district.

Similar incident in 2024
This was certainly a possibility in another accident at the Prater, the derailment of a Liliputbahn locomotive almost exactly two years ago. Following the accident on April 7, 2024, the operators suspected an act of sabotage involving stones and pieces of metal placed on the tracks. No one was injured at the time: only the locomotive tipped over; the passenger cars remained upright.

One of the oldest roller coasters in the world
The “Zwergerlbahn” is considered one of the oldest active roller coasters in the world; it was built between 1948 and 1950 and is one of the last remaining historic structures in Vienna’s Wurstelprater.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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