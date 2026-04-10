After 158 days on the run
Shooting at a Vienna kebab shop: Killer caught!
One dead and one seriously injured—the toll of a bloody debt-related settling of scores. But the long arm of the law reaches all the way to Turkey: the shooter is now in custody.
Five months after the sensational bloody crime in Vienna’s Ottakring district, the murder suspect has been awaiting trial at the Josefstadt Correctional Facility since this Wednesday. Flashback: A dispute over a private loan of 50,000 Swiss francs completely escalated on the night of November 6 at a kebab shop. Instead of settling the outstanding bill, a Turkish taxi driver pulled out a firearm and fired at his opponents.
A 33-year-old Chechen martial artist dies from a bullet to the heart; another Serbian patron (55) is shot in the abdomen and barely survives. The 34-year-old shooter fled the scene with an accomplice (35). While the accomplice turned himself in the next day, the murder suspect fled abroad—to his former home country, Turkey.
Liaison officers strike at the airport
However, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office did not give up and, working with local liaison officers from the Ministry of the Interior, were able to track down the suspect’s whereabouts. Finally, the handcuffs clicked at the airport in Istanbul. 158 days after the fatal shooting, the killer has now been extradited. “This success is the result of close cooperation. Our thanks go to the outstanding network of investigators,” say Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl.
Our thanks go to this outstanding network of investigators, whose efforts enhance public safety.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Bild: Eva Manhart
The case also demonstrates how important the current 30 liaison officers—seven of whom are women—are as the eyes and ears of domestic security authorities across four continents.
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