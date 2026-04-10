Shooting at a Vienna kebab shop: Killer caught!

Liaison officers strike at the airport

However, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office did not give up and, working with local liaison officers from the Ministry of the Interior, were able to track down the suspect’s whereabouts. Finally, the handcuffs clicked at the airport in Istanbul. 158 days after the fatal shooting, the killer has now been extradited. “This success is the result of close cooperation. Our thanks go to the outstanding network of investigators,” say Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl.