$4.8 million in damages
Massive tax fraud involving shell companies uncovered
The Federal Criminal Police Office, the Anti-Fraud Office, and the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office have uncovered and significantly weakened an internationally organized network through Operation “Dolus.” The damage currently amounts to approximately 4.8 million euros, and the charge is input tax fraud.
Investigators became suspicious when suspicious financial flows were reported to the Money Laundering Reporting Office at the Federal Criminal Police Office as early as mid-2024. Behind this was a vast network of around 200 shell companies that illegally claimed and collected input tax.
The focus was on a criminal organization consisting primarily of suspects from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria with connections to Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Morocco. 190 individuals have already been identified, including ten main suspects. In March 2026, four arrests were made (two Pakistanis, one Indian, and one German of immigrant background) and 16 house searches were conducted. Investigators found cash totaling 185,965 euros, 3,000 British pounds, and 12,000 Pakistani rupees, 100 cell phones, 28 computers, documents, bank records, and 200 bank cards.
Clever division of labor
The perpetrators also skillfully divided up their roles: individuals were brought to Austria, used as company owners, and then sent back abroad. The shell companies served exclusively for the purpose of fraud; their number is likely in the four-digit range.
Our specialists possess internationally recognized expertise and have once again helped put a stop to a fraud ring.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner über das Bundeskriminalamt
Bild: Eva Manhart
In addition, cases of social security fraud were identified, such as through manipulated income, fictitious employment, and sham marriages, as well as family reunification. One Syrian even managed to obtain Austrian citizenship through fraud.
“This investigative success clearly underscores how crucial close, structured, and trusting cooperation between the relevant authorities is,” explains Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office.
Nina Bussek, Head of the Vienna Media Prosecutor’s Office, adds: “Proceedings are currently underway against 35 suspects. It is thanks to the excellent cooperation between the public prosecutor’s office, the police, and the tax investigation unit that this network centered around shell companies could be uncovered.”
The number of attempted fraud offenses involving shell companies has risen significantly in recent years, which is why there is a “zero-tolerance” policy, reports Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer.
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