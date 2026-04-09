Massive tax fraud involving shell companies uncovered

The focus was on a criminal organization consisting primarily of suspects from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria with connections to Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan, and Morocco. 190 individuals have already been identified, including ten main suspects. In March 2026, four arrests were made (two Pakistanis, one Indian, and one German of immigrant background) and 16 house searches were conducted. Investigators found cash totaling 185,965 euros, 3,000 British pounds, and 12,000 Pakistani rupees, 100 cell phones, 28 computers, documents, bank records, and 200 bank cards.