But isn't he in a coma?
Supreme Leader Reportedly Broke the Deal with Trump
While U.S. President Donald Trump was provoking a military escalation with drastic threats, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is said to have personally facilitated a ceasefire behind the scenes, according to several sources. But new reports call this very account into question—and paint a completely different picture of the balance of power in Tehran.
Representatives from the U.S. and Israel reportedly learned on Monday that Khamenei had instructed his negotiators for the first time since the war began to work toward an agreement. In a frantic diplomatic effort—with mediators from Pakistan and support from Egypt and Turkey—a proposal for a two-week ceasefire was finally drafted.
Bombers already in the air, Trump threatened annihilation
Even in the final hours before the agreement, uncertainty prevailed: The U.S. military was already preparing for massive airstrikes, while Trump publicly threatened “total annihilation.” Only after several phone calls, including one with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the decision made to implement the ceasefire.
Doubts about the leader myth are growing
Several insiders subsequently described Khamenei to “Axios” as a central figure in the talks. Despite security concerns, he is said to have been actively involved and ultimately given the green light for the deal. His approval is seen as a decisive breakthrough.
But it is precisely this account that is now being seriously called into question by a report in the “New York Post.” Citing an intelligence memo, the report states that Khamenei is seriously injured and currently unable to make decisions.
Supreme Leader “unable to make decisions”
The 56-year-old has not appeared in public since an attack in late February in which his father, Ali Khamenei, was also killed. According to assessments, he is being treated in the city of Qom (about 140 kilometers south of Tehran) and is in critical condition. The memo further states, according to the paper, that Khamenei is “unable to participate in any decision-making.”
In fact, various reports about his health have been circulating recently—ranging from relatively minor injuries to speculation about a coma. Officially, only written statements have been released—the actual authorship of which is difficult to verify—along with several AI-generated videos of him.
Situation Remains Unpredictable
Regardless, the situation remains tense. While the ceasefire has been implemented for now, and Iran has signaled its intention to allow shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to resume, key points of contention—such as the nuclear program and the handling of the missile arsenal—remain unresolved.
New talks have already been scheduled, but the differences between the sides are significant. Should it turn out that the Iranian leadership is indeed weakened or acting in a disunited manner, this could further destabilize the already fragile situation.
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