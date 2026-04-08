Supreme Leader Reportedly Broke the Deal with Trump

Supreme Leader “unable to make decisions”

The 56-year-old has not appeared in public since an attack in late February in which his father, Ali Khamenei, was also killed. According to assessments, he is being treated in the city of Qom (about 140 kilometers south of Tehran) and is in critical condition. The memo further states, according to the paper, that Khamenei is “unable to participate in any decision-making.”