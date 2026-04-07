QimiQ Files for Bankruptcy
A bitter blow! Cream specialist in Hof is bankrupt
QimiQ Handels GmbH in Hof near Salzburg is insolvent. The company, which has been in business since 2001 and is known for a firm-holding cream base and a vegan alternative, reported liabilities of approximately 8.66 million euros owed to 159 creditors. The goal is to continue operations through a restructuring plan with a minimum quota.
QimiQ Handels GmbH, based in Hof near Salzburg and in business since 2001, has filed for insolvency. The company distributes QimiQ products to private customers, the food service industry, the food industry, and retail partners. Production for Austria is handled by SalzburgMilch.
According to the filing, QimiQ most recently employed two staff members in addition to the managing director; a total of approximately twelve employees are expected to be affected by the insolvency.
Among the causes cited were sharply rising milk prices resulting in approximately 15 percent higher production costs, a lack of financing, delayed payments from international customers, and a halt in deliveries by SalzburgMilch.
Negotiations ultimately failed in March. QimiQ estimated its liabilities at around 8.66 million euros across 159 creditors; the book value of fixed assets of around 1.38 million euros was offset by an estimated liquidation value of approximately 130,500 euros. The company sought to continue operations through a restructuring plan and offered a repayment rate of 20 percent over two years.
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