Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sports Director Mann warns

Salzburg’s Bulls “are stuck in the past”

Nachrichten
06.04.2026 18:44
Marcus Mann, sporting director at Austria’s former league powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg
Marcus Mann, sporting director at Austria’s former league powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

He may have only been in office for about three and a half months, but Marcus Mann, the new sports director at Austria’s former league powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg, has certainly already drawn his first conclusions! Calmly […], without making any hasty statements, as the 42-year-old German emphasized after the Bulls’ hard-fought 2-1 victory in Hartberg. But now he’s opening up...

0 Kommentare

“If we want to get better again, we might have to invest a little more rather than just selling players, as we’ve done in recent years.” The successor to Rouven Schröder, who wasn’t even in Salzburg for a full year, explained on Sky’s “Talk & Tore” that it’s a fact that quality needs to be improved across the board.

(Bild: GEPA)

“We’ve lost a lot of quality in the past!”
“It’s obvious that we’ve lost a lot of quality in the past. While Red Bull Salzburg defines itself through sales, perhaps one or two too many players have been let go in recent years. As a result, we lost substance that couldn’t simply be made up for.”

“We’re still stuck in the past!”
In terms of playing philosophy, Salzburg has long excelled because it had a clear path and didn’t veer off to the left or right. However, soccer has evolved—and “we’re still stuck in the past.” Living in the past, however, doesn’t earn any points.

(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

“We need to open up in order to develop further, and I don’t quite sense that openness at FC Red Bull Salzburg yet,” said Mann. The defensive play that Salzburg specialized in for so long, “other teams can do that now, too. We need to find better solutions with the ball and create more scoring chances.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
06.04.2026 18:44
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf