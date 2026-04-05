Hockey League
FINAL! Graz99ers Complete Sweep in Hungary
The Graz99ers also wrapped up the semifinal series against Szekesfehervar as quickly as possible with a sweep and are headed to the ICE Hockey League final for the first time!
The Styrians won 5-1 (0-0, 3-0, 2-1) in Hungary on Sunday, thereby winning the “best-of-seven” series 4-0. Their opponent in the final has not yet been determined. Olimpija Ljubljana narrowed the series against HC Pustertal to 1-3 with a 5-4 (1-2, 2-0, 1-2; 1-0) home win in overtime. The fifth game takes place on Tuesday in Brunico.
Game turns on a double strike
The regular-season champions from Graz had already eliminated the VSV without suffering a loss in the quarterfinals. The decisive victory to reach the final in Szekesfehervar came without their injured starting goalie Max Lagace, who was impeccably replaced by Nicolas Wieser. After a scoreless first period, the game swung in the visitors’ favor thanks to a quick-fire pair of goals by Kasper Kotkansalo (24th) and Lukas Haudum (26th).
Paul Huber’s 3-0 goal (31st) on the power play finally broke the resistance of the Hungarians, who had been successful in the pre-playoffs against the Vienna Capitals and in the quarterfinals against KAC (4-2). The faint hope sparked by Anze Kuralt’s goal (48th) was short-lived, as Michael Schiechl (50th) scored the 4-1 goal while shorthanded. In the penultimate minute, Schiechl struck again to seal the final score. “I’m very happy that we can finally start preparing for the final. We’re in a great rhythm,” said Schiechl, adding: “You can see that we’re a united team. I think this was another well-deserved victory. We executed everything very well again, and the goalies are keeping us in the game.”
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