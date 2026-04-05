FINAL! Graz99ers Complete Sweep in Hungary

Paul Huber’s 3-0 goal (31st) on the power play finally broke the resistance of the Hungarians, who had been successful in the pre-playoffs against the Vienna Capitals and in the quarterfinals against KAC (4-2). The faint hope sparked by Anze Kuralt’s goal (48th) was short-lived, as Michael Schiechl (50th) scored the 4-1 goal while shorthanded. In the penultimate minute, Schiechl struck again to seal the final score. “I’m very happy that we can finally start preparing for the final. We’re in a great rhythm,” said Schiechl, adding: “You can see that we’re a united team. I think this was another well-deserved victory. We executed everything very well again, and the goalies are keeping us in the game.”