LIVE: Rapid vs. Sturm Graz – the lineups

Hedl's blunder led to 2-0

This changed abruptly after the restart. First, Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao was able to clear in the nick of time after a cross from Mamageishvili (46'). The next chance resulted in a 2-0 lead, thanks in large part to Niklas Hedl. The Rapid keeper dropped a harmless shot from Hödl, and Jatta pounced on the rebound. Rapid tried to respond quickly. Andreas Weimann hit the inside post from close range; a goal would not have counted due to a narrow offside call (54').