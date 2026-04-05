US soldier rescued after downing and firefight

Hundreds of special forces personnel, as well as dozens of fighter jets and helicopters, were involved in the mission. The pilot evaded the Iranians for over 24 hours, during which time, according to U.S. media, he also climbed a 2,100-meter-high mountain ridge. U.S. jets bombed Iranian convoys to keep them away from the hideout. As the U.S. commandos approached, they kept the pursuers at bay with targeted fire.