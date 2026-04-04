LIVE: Penalty! Müller equalizes for WSG against WAC

Post-match comments:

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): “Of course , it wasn’t ideal to start the qualifying group with two losses. But we kept our cool and remained calm even today after falling behind 0-1. That was certainly a tricky situation. But my team came out of the break with a lot of energy and conviction. We then created a lot of scoring chances. That speaks volumes and makes me very proud. It was certainly an important step toward avoiding relegation, but nothing more.”



Ismail Atalan (WAC coach): “We simply allowed too many set pieces today. We knew how dangerous WSG is in those situations. That’s how we let them back into the game. We just have to take the blame for that. We need to make sure we become more solid in those situations. Now we have to keep working. We played a good game against Altach two weeks ago, and the first half was good today as well. But one thing is clear: we have to defend better.”