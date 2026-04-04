Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Letter to EU Colleagues

Gas Prices: Marterbauer Calls for Excess Profit Tax

Nachrichten
04.04.2026 11:53
Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer
Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

Five EU finance ministers, including Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ), have called on the European Commission to consider imposing an excess profits tax on energy companies. This comes amid persistently high fuel prices.

0 Kommentare

“In light of current market distortions and fiscal constraints, the European Commission should swiftly develop a similar EU-wide tax instrument based on a solid legal foundation,” states a joint letter from the EU finance ministers. They referred to a temporary instrument for 2022. The measure should be adopted in addition to national initiatives.

The letter was signed not only by Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer but also by his counterparts from Germany, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. The ministers cited high oil prices as the reason for an excess profits tax, noting that they have placed a significant burden on Europe’s economy and its citizens. “It is important to ensure that this burden is distributed fairly,” the letter states.

Criticism of Oil Companies
As a result of the war in Iran and the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments pass, energy prices have risen sharply. Critics accuse oil companies of raising prices very quickly but passing on falling prices on international markets noticeably more slowly. In Austria, fuel prices have risen significantly more than in most neighboring countries. Yesterday, Friday, a liter of diesel cost an average of 2.209 euros nationwide, and a liter of premium gasoline cost 1.788 euros, according to the latest figures from the regulatory authority E-Control.

Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer
Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

Hattmannsdorfer: “Pricing is international”
Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer announced on Saturday that a study by the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) had shown that pricing is determined “on the international market and not nationally.” Therefore, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen must act quickly. The study is the “latest insult to motorists,” commented the FPÖ. “The biggest driver of prices sits in the government itself! Fuel tax, the nonsensical CO₂ penalty tax, and VAT on top of that—these are the main causes of the price explosion for diesel and gasoline, which is driving Austrians further and further toward poverty (...)”, said Transport Spokesperson Christian Hafenecker.

Zitat Icon

Pricing is determined on the international market, not nationally. Gasoline and diesel are traded based on international quotations.

Wirtschaftsminister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer

In 2022, the European Union introduced a temporary special levy on excess profits of certain companies in the fossil fuel sector. At the time, the levy amounted to 33 percent on the portion of profits exceeding the average profit from 2018 to 2021 by more than 20 percent. According to EU finance ministers, consideration should be given this time to including the foreign profits of multinational oil companies in a more targeted manner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
04.04.2026 11:53
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf