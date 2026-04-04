Gas Prices: Marterbauer Calls for Excess Profit Tax

Hattmannsdorfer: “Pricing is international”

Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer announced on Saturday that a study by the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) had shown that pricing is determined “on the international market and not nationally.” Therefore, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen must act quickly. The study is the “latest insult to motorists,” commented the FPÖ. “The biggest driver of prices sits in the government itself! Fuel tax, the nonsensical CO₂ penalty tax, and VAT on top of that—these are the main causes of the price explosion for diesel and gasoline, which is driving Austrians further and further toward poverty (...)”, said Transport Spokesperson Christian Hafenecker.