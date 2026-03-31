Successful World Cup Test
LIVE: The action continues as Austria faces South Korea
A record for the ÖFB team with a 1-0 victory in the World Cup warm-up match against South Korea. Rangnick’s squad has now gone 13 consecutive home games without a loss—a new record. Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal at Ernst Happel Stadium.
The ÖFB team has also won its second friendly match in the 2026 World Cup year. The Austrians defeated South Korea 1-0 (0-0) on Tuesday in Vienna. Four days after the 5-1 rout of Ghana, Marcel Sabitzer scored the lone goal in the 48th minute in front of 35,300 spectators at Ernst Happel Stadium. With their 13th consecutive home game without a loss, the ÖFB squad under head coach Ralf Rangnick set a new association record.
Wanner in the starting lineup for the first time
Following his strong debut against Ghana, Rangnick started Paul Wanner in thestarting lineupforthe firsttime. The former German U21 national team player played alongside Xaver Schlager in defensive midfield, while Konrad Laimer started in his Bayern Munich role as right back. Marco Friedl and Phillipp Mwene retained their spots in the back four. Marko Arnautovic started as the lone striker, with Patrick Pentz in goal as announced.
South Koreans dangerous in opening stages
The South Koreans, featuring Austria-based Lee Tae-seok in the starting lineup, threatened the goal as early as the first minute through captain Son Heung-min, whose shot was blocked. In the 16th minute, the record-holding international also failed to find the target. The Austrians had significantly more possession but, as in the first half against Ghana, struggled to create clear scoring chances. The Koreans were the more dangerous team; Pentz had to make a save following a header by Bayern’s Kim Min-jae (38th minute).
Sabitzer goal following a perfect pass from Schlager
At halftime, Rangnick brought on right-back Stefan Posch for winger Patrick Wimmer, allowing key player Laimer to move one position further forward. Xaver Schlager turned a Posch pass—which had been slightly touched by Christoph Baumgartner—into a perfect assist for Sabitzer. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who had already recorded three points against Ghana, scored his 25th goal in his 97th international match and is now the sole number ten on the all-time ÖFB scoring list, just ahead of teammate Michael Gregoritsch.
Gregoritsch entered the game in the 61st minute, as did Nicolas Seiwald, who, after 36 consecutive international appearances, was not in the ÖFB starting lineup for the first time . In addition, Rangnick swapped out his center-back duo, helping captain David Alaba make his comeback after his calf injury. His partner was Venezia player Michael Svoboda.
South Korea with chances to equalize
SouthKorea, a regular at the World Cup since 1986, remained dangerous. The 33-year-old Son, who has been playing for Los Angeles FC in the MLS since the summer, put the ball just wide of the goal from a promising position (62'), and Min headed wide after a corner (68'). Pentz thwarted another attempt by the breakaway Son. However, a goal would likely not have counted due to an offside call (74').
Chukwuemeka came on in the closing stages
For the final quarter-hour, Rangnick also substituted his other five field players, bringing on Carney Chukwuemeka, among others, in his second international match since moving from the English Football Association to the ÖFB. After Svoboda lost possession, Pentz secured the victory by stopping a follow-up shot from substitute Oh Hyeong-yu (84'). The ÖFB squad has thus never lost to a team from the Asian Confederation in its history. Their opening World Cup opponent, Jordan, also comes from this confederation.
Unbeaten at home in 13 games
The South Koreans, who entered the match ranked 22nd in the provisional FIFA World Rankings—three spots ahead of Austria—lost their second consecutive match following their 0-4 defeat to Ivory Coast on Saturday. The Austrians suffered their last home defeat on October 13, 2023, in the European Championship qualifiers in Vienna against Belgium (2-3). Since then, they have recorded ten wins and three draws at home. They have a chance to extend this record-breaking streak—which surpasses previous runs of twelve consecutive unbeaten home games from 1922 to 1925 and 1971 to 1975—on June 1 in their next World Cup warm-up match, again in Vienna against Tunisia. Rangnick must announce his World Cup squad by that date at the latest. The team will depart for the tournament in North America on June 4.
Austria – South Korea 1–0 (0–0).
Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, 35,300, Referee Van der Eijk (NED)
Goal: 1-0 (48') Sabitzer
Austria: Pentz – Laimer (78. Schmid), Lienhart (61. Svoboda), Friedl (61. Alaba), Mwene (74. Prass) – Wanner (61. Seiwald), X. Schlager (74. Grillitsch) – Wimmer (46' Posch), Baumgartner (74' Kalajdzic), Sabitzer (78' Chukwuemeka) – Arnautovic (61' Gregoritsch)
South Korea: Kim S. - Lee H., Kim M., Kim Ju. (26. Kim T.) – Seol (82. Eom), Kim Ji. (64. Hong), Paik (82. Kwon), Lee T. (64. Yang) – Lee K., Lee J. (64. Hwang) - Son (83. Oh)
Yellow card: Lienhart
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