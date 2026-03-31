LIVE: The action continues as Austria faces South Korea

Unbeaten at home in 13 games

The South Koreans, who entered the match ranked 22nd in the provisional FIFA World Rankings—three spots ahead of Austria—lost their second consecutive match following their 0-4 defeat to Ivory Coast on Saturday. The Austrians suffered their last home defeat on October 13, 2023, in the European Championship qualifiers in Vienna against Belgium (2-3). Since then, they have recorded ten wins and three draws at home. They have a chance to extend this record-breaking streak—which surpasses previous runs of twelve consecutive unbeaten home games from 1922 to 1925 and 1971 to 1975—on June 1 in their next World Cup warm-up match, again in Vienna against Tunisia. Rangnick must announce his World Cup squad by that date at the latest. The team will depart for the tournament in North America on June 4.