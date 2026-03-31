Government: Fuel price cap takes effect April 2

Margins for refineries and gas stations capped

The second regulation is intended to limit crisis-related margins for B7 diesel and Euro-Super E10 along the fuel value chain. Affected companies must reduce the net sales price by five cents starting April 2, 2026, the ministry announced. Further price increases after that date are expected to be limited to the scope of relevant product quotations. If product quotations fall, this reduction must be passed on accordingly. At the same time, it remains ensured that companies do not have to sell below cost and without a reasonable profit, the statement continued. Compliance with the regulations will be monitored by E-Control.