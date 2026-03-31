Final details clarified
Government: Fuel price cap takes effect April 2
Last Friday, the Federal Council approved the fuel price cap. Now there is an agreement within the government. This means it is confirmed that the cap will take effect on April 2. The cap is intended to lower gasoline and diesel prices by ten cents per liter, though this will not take effect immediately everywhere.
The black-red-pink federal government has reached an agreement on the fuel price cap. This was preceded by several hours of negotiations on Tuesday. The regulations are set to take effect tomorrow, Wednesday, and the price reductions are scheduled to take effect on April 2 (Thursday) at 12 p.m., as the Ministry of Economy announced on Tuesday evening.
Reduction of the mineral oil tax by five cents per liter
One of the relevant regulations is intended to reduce the fuel tax on gasoline and diesel by five cents per liter. The goal is to return additional government revenue from sales tax resulting from higher prices directly to customers. Budget neutrality in this regard is to be ensured by the end of the year.
Margins for refineries and gas stations capped
The second regulation is intended to limit crisis-related margins for B7 diesel and Euro-Super E10 along the fuel value chain. Affected companies must reduce the net sales price by five cents starting April 2, 2026, the ministry announced. Further price increases after that date are expected to be limited to the scope of relevant product quotations. If product quotations fall, this reduction must be passed on accordingly. At the same time, it remains ensured that companies do not have to sell below cost and without a reasonable profit, the statement continued. Compliance with the regulations will be monitored by E-Control.
Prices won’t drop everywhere at once
The price cap is intended to lower gasoline and diesel prices by ten cents per liter, though not immediately everywhere. This is because small independent gas stations are still allowed to sell their existing inventory without restriction. According to the fuel price calculator of the regulatory authority E-Control, diesel cost an average of 2.248 euros per liter nationwide yesterday (Monday), while premium gasoline cost 1.914 euros per liter. Currently, prices may only be raised three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) at noon.
FPÖ Criticized Fuel Price Cap
Support for the fuel price cap came from the ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS, and the Greens. The FPÖ voted against the measures and criticized them as “insufficient” and a “non-starter” on the part of the government.
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