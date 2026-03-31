Ironically, the ORF’s problem cases are the highest earners

With three problematic cases in the top spots. First is number 1, Pius Strobl, who, as the organization’s charity chief, also organizes the “Licht ins Dunkel” fundraising gala. The soon-to-be 70-year-old, who knows the key witness in the ORF scandal well, wants the luxury pension of over 2.4 million euros—signed by former Director General Alexander Wrabetz on his last day in office—to be paid out in a lump sum on January 1, 2027.