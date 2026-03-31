The top 3 are legacy issues
Ironically, the ORF’s problem cases are the highest earners
What an expensive nest of intrigue at ORF! On top of that: The top three spots among the highest earners are the biggest legacy issues...
The dream salaries at ORF are a perennial political issue. Ever since public broadcasters were legally required to be transparent, the top earners have come to light every year. After 73 people last year, the list now includes 62 names—slightly fewer.
The City of Salzburg “burns” only for top earners
A shocking calculation: Since the average Austrian household consists of more than two people, practically the entire population of the city of Salzburg is paying, through their ORF license fee, solely for this small group of top earners.
With three problematic cases in the top spots. First is number 1, Pius Strobl, who, as the organization’s charity chief, also organizes the “Licht ins Dunkel” fundraising gala. The soon-to-be 70-year-old, who knows the key witness in the ORF scandal well, wants the luxury pension of over 2.4 million euros—signed by former Director General Alexander Wrabetz on his last day in office—to be paid out in a lump sum on January 1, 2027.
His former boss, Roland Weißmann—who stumbled over the employee and her allegations of sexual harassment via chat—ranks second and has the same gross annual salary as on the old list (see chart on the left); however, the severance pay the suspended Director General is fighting for exceeds this amount by another three million euros.
Third on the new money rankings is the broadcaster’s former sports director, with an incredible increase in annual gross salary of 115,000 euros. This increase alone is three times the average annual salary in Austria...
The winner of the salary increase is the ousted former sports director
Explanation for this staggering sum: The payout of his remaining vacation time and other entitlements due to his ultimately amicable departure from the struggling media conglomerate. After the top manager had, of course, previously been stripped of his powers due to a “loss of trust.”
Incidentally, the highest-paid regional director remains ORF Salzburg Director Waltraud Langer, who earns just under 19,000 euros gross per month. Behind her is the soon-to-depart Styrian regional studio head, followed by Bernhard Karin in Carinthia. Bringing up the rear in the provincial ranking is Vienna Director Edgar Weinzettel, who still earns a gross annual salary of 205,174 euros. In addition to the top salaries, side jobs are also a topic of conversation.
The professor and the Wolf cash in big
"Dancing Stars" and Opera Ball host Andreas Knoll remains on the throne of side income. Ahead of "ZiB 2" star Armin Wolf, who earns exactly 8,820.36 euros gross per month for appearances with political analyst Peter Filzmaier on theater stages across the country.
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