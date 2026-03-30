Food prices are likely to rise even further soon

No options to absorb increased costs internally

According to the industry, the ability to absorb the higher costs internally has largely been exhausted. “In recent years, we’ve implemented enough cost-cutting programs,” says Büttner. Further measures would inevitably cut into the company’s core operations—for example, through staff reductions or a freeze on investments. At the same time, many companies have had difficult years. Particularly in certain sectors, such as sugar production, there have been significant losses. “No one came knocking and said, ‘We’ll make up for that,’” notes Büttner, who is also CEO of the sugar giant Agrana.