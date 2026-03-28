Each inmate costs us 182 euros per day

About 20 “prison vacationers” remain missing

Currently, a search is still underway across the country for 21 of these “prison vacationers.” “Our prisons are at capacity and overcrowded. But you don’t counteract that by generously granting leave and day release, which naturally provides an opportunity to escape,” criticizes Freedom Party politician Lausch. Furthermore, he says, the high proportion of foreigners behind bars is “a reflection of the wrong migration policy.”