LIVE: Italy advances! Wales heads to extra time

Italy’s national soccer team has kept alive its chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The “Azzurri” defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 (0-0) on Thursday in the semifinals of the European World Cup playoffs and will now face either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina. In Tuesday’s playoff finals (8:45 p.m.), Sweden will face Poland, Kosovo will take on Turkey, and either Ireland or the Czech Republic will play Denmark for a spot in this summer’s World Cup in North America.