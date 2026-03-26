Playoff Live Updates
LIVE: Italy advances! Wales heads to extra time
First round of World Cup qualifying playoffs: Italy fought hard to secure a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Their opponent in the semifinals will be the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Like the match between the Czech Republic and Ireland, that game is currently in extra time. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at.
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Italy’s national soccer team has kept alive its chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The “Azzurri” defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 (0-0) on Thursday in the semifinals of the European World Cup playoffs and will now face either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina. In Tuesday’s playoff finals (8:45 p.m.), Sweden will face Poland, Kosovo will take on Turkey, and either Ireland or the Czech Republic will play Denmark for a spot in this summer’s World Cup in North America.
The Italians started strongly in Bergamo but initially couldn’t find a way to break through Northern Ireland’s compact defensive block. After nearly an hour, however, Sandro Tonali came to the rescue of Gennaro Gattuso’s team. Following a clearance that fell short by the visitors, the midfielder struck from the edge of the box to give Italy the lead (56’). Moise Kean (80’) sealed the victory with a shot into the far corner, ensuring there would be no nail-biting finish.
Sweden and Poland Advance
Sweden defeated Ukraine 3-1 (1-0) thanks to Viktor Gyökeres. The Arsenal striker demonstrated his finishing prowess in Valencia with a hat trick (6th, 51st, 73rd/penalty). Poland now awaits on Tuesday, having defeated Albania 2-1 thanks to two veteran players.
After trailing 0-1 at halftime due to a goal by Aber Hoxha (42'), Robert Lewandowski scored with a header off a corner kick (63') and Piotr Zielinski (73') added another.
Denmark celebrated a 4-0 (0-0) home win against North Macedonia. Mikkel Damsgaard (49th) put the Danes ahead shortly after halftime, and Gustav Isaksen (58th, 59th) sealed the victory with a brace just under an hour into the match.
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