EU Parliament votes
Detention centers outside the EU are a done deal
The European Union is on track to significantly tighten its asylum policy. After months of debate, the EU Parliament voted Thursday afternoon in favor of deportation centers in countries outside the bloc.
The measures allow EU countries to establish deportation centers outside the EU—so-called “return hubs”—to which people whose asylum applications have been rejected could be deported.
The “return hubs” in third countries are to be permitted only in cases where a return order has already been issued. According to the draft, agreements to this effect may be concluded with a third country that respects international human rights standards and principles.
’sConcrete RoadmapOn the sidelines of the last meeting of EU interior ministers, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece already agreed on a concrete roadmap to swiftly implement the controversial return centers outside the EU.
Among the 27 EU countries, France and Spain in particular are skeptical of the reform. Supporters include the Nordic countries, Austria, and Germany, among others.
A major point of debate is whether deportation orders issued by one EU country should automatically apply in other member states as well.
Human rights groups are criticizing the new migration policy and fear “systematic human rights violations.” People could be deported to countries “they have never been to,” noted Silva Carta of the organization Picum.
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