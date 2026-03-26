Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU Parliament votes

Detention centers outside the EU are a done deal

Nachrichten
26.03.2026 11:21
On Thursday in Brussels, the European Parliament adopted its position on the EU Return Directive ...
On Thursday in Brussels, the European Parliament adopted its position on the EU Return Directive (“deportation law”). Among the 27 EU countries, France and Spain in particular are skeptical of the “return hubs.” Supporters include the Nordic countries, Austria, and Germany, among others.(Bild: AP/AP Photo/Marius Burgelman (Archivbild Feber 2026))
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

The European Union is on track to significantly tighten its asylum policy. After months of debate, the EU Parliament voted Thursday afternoon in favor of deportation centers in countries outside the bloc.

0 Kommentare

The measures allow EU countries to establish deportation centers outside the EU—so-called “return hubs”—to which people whose asylum applications have been rejected could be deported.

The “return hubs” in third countries are to be permitted only in cases where a return order has already been issued. According to the draft, agreements to this effect may be concluded with a third country that respects international human rights standards and principles.


’sConcrete RoadmapOn the sidelines of the last meeting of EU interior ministers, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece already agreed on a concrete roadmap to swiftly implement the controversial return centers outside the EU.

Among the 27 EU countries, France and Spain in particular are skeptical of the reform. Supporters include the Nordic countries, Austria, and Germany, among others.

A major point of debate is whether deportation orders issued by one EU country should automatically apply in other member states as well.

Human rights groups are criticizing the new migration policy and fear “systematic human rights violations.” People could be deported to countries “they have never been to,” noted Silva Carta of the organization Picum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
26.03.2026 11:21
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf