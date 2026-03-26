Warning for the West
Spring in the Snow: Accidents, Snow Chains, Avalanche Danger
The weather has taken a turn for the worse! Winter returned to western Austria overnight into Thursday. Snow-covered roads are common in many parts of Tyrol—and as a result, there have already been accidents during the morning rush hour. Snow chains are once again mandatory—for example, on the Arlberg. And the avalanche situation is worsening in the mountains.
Snowfall all the way down to the valley! The meteorologists’ forecasts came true. Even in Innsbruck, there was heavy snowfall at times on Thursday morning. While there were no major traffic delays in the greater Innsbruck area, poor visibility did cause traffic to move more slowly than usual in some places—especially on the highway.
Snow removal crews in “full swing”
Speaking of traffic: Many major routes presented a distinctly wintry scene early Thursday morning and throughout the morning. On the Brenner Autobahn, however, traffic flowed smoothly—partly because Asfinag had prepared for the onset of winter and the snow removal services were in “full swing.”
Winter weather on the Brenner:
Snow chains required on the Arlberg
Wintery conditions also prevailed on the B179 Fernpass Road, the B177 Seefelder Road, the B178 Loferer Road, and at Pass Thurn. On Thursday morning, snow chains were mandatory on the Arlberg Pass between Tyrol and Vorarlberg and on the L207 Hintersteiner See Road between Scheffau and Lake Hinterstein.
Cars ended up in the ditch
In some cases, the winter conditions have already led to accidents. For example, on the B178 Loferer Straße near Waidring—where two cars are reported to have ended up in the ditch. An accident was also reported in Flirsch on the Stanzertalstraße.
Up to 75 centimeters of fresh snow in the mountains
Up to 75 centimeters of fresh snow is expected to fall on Tyrol’s mountains by Friday. In low-lying areas, there could still be up to 40 centimeters here and there. GeoSphere Austria has therefore issued an “orange” snow warning for the regions north of the Inn Valley (warning level 3 out of 4) and a “yellow” snow warning for the rest of North Tyrol (warning level 2 out of 4) through Friday.
Avalanche warning level four out of five
After the past few days were characterized by low to moderate avalanche danger, the risk is now rising sharply again. “The reason for this is the current combination of heavy snowfall, wind, and a weak snowpack structure,” explains Christoph Mitterer from the Tyrol State Avalanche Warning Service.
The Avalanche Warning Service has already issued an avalanche danger level 4—high avalanche danger—for Thursday in the Tux Alps, Zillertal Alps, and Hohe Tauern regions. In these regions, numerous spontaneous avalanches are expected above the tree line. “It is advised to avoid steep slopes away from secured trails in these regions. Additionally, the runout zones of spontaneous avalanches should be avoided,” say the experts.
Avalanche danger level 4 has since been extended to the regions of the Eastern Allgäu Alps and the Western Lechtal Alps.
In all other parts of Tyrol, avalanche danger level 3—significant danger—prevails above the tree line. In these regions as well, tours and off-piste runs should be carefully planned, and caution should be exercised away from secured slopes.
Storm warning for southern Austria
In East Tyrol and southern Austria, conditions could become very stormy on Thursday and Friday. GeoSphere Austria has issued an orange storm warning (warning level 3 out of 4) for the Lienz district.
Strong winds could pose a danger, particularly near trees—including in forests, parks, or tree-lined avenues—according to Elmar Rizzoli, director of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management. In some cases, power outages may also occur. Strong gusts of wind are also possible, especially in the mountains.
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