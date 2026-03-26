Spring in the Snow: Accidents, Snow Chains, Avalanche Danger

Up to 75 centimeters of fresh snow in the mountains

Up to 75 centimeters of fresh snow is expected to fall on Tyrol’s mountains by Friday. In low-lying areas, there could still be up to 40 centimeters here and there. GeoSphere Austria has therefore issued an “orange” snow warning for the regions north of the Inn Valley (warning level 3 out of 4) and a “yellow” snow warning for the rest of North Tyrol (warning level 2 out of 4) through Friday.