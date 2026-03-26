Austria’s New Global Corporation: First Details

Hlawati and Knill on the Supervisory Board

Two other Austrians will help shape the future of the new chemical group: Edith Hlawati, head of the state holding company ÖBAG, is set to join the BGI supervisory board, as is Georg Knill, president of the Federation of Austrian Industries. Another success in the negotiations is seen as the fact that the valuable core of the business—research and development—as well as the headquarters will be based in Austria.