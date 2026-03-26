Styrian man must pay compensation to Simone Lugner

“Write it down on a napkin”

“You’re unemployed, have eleven prior convictions, and criticize other people? That certainly makes a strange impression,” says Judge Lichtenberg. “Who is that supposed to interest anyway? You can write that on a napkin and throw it away!” – “Yes, that would have been better,” sighs the defendant. “Would you be happy to hear a comment like that about yourself?” – “I know anyway that it was nonsense.”