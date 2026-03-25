After the pig’s head incident: “Let’s not allow ourselves to be divided”

“We are all human beings”

Holding a burning candle in her hand, Sister Notburga Maringele of the Tertiary Sisters in Hall also made a statement. The incident had deeply affected her, and she feared a brutalization of society, she told the “Krone.” That is why she had to come here. In her speech, she summed it up with two stories from Judaism and Christianity: “Not the Christian or the Muslim, the left or the right—we must see the human being.”