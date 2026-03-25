Which ORF Foundation Board Members Advise the Competition



Against ORF InterestsAnother potential conflict of interest arises regarding Formula 1 rights, which are shared in Austria by ServusTV and the ORF. In Germany, Sky is the licensee. It wants to hand over seven Formula 1 races this year to its new owner, RTL, and thus broadcast them on free-to-air TV. The launch was actually supposed to take place in mid-March at the Chinese Grand Prix. But following an intervention by the “Austrian broadcasters” ORF and ServusTV, as “Bild” put it, at least the opening race was prevented. One reason: Sky’s owner, RTL, would make Formula 1 partially available for free via satellite in Austria—especially in border regions. This clearly runs counter to the interests of ORF and ServusTV, which have paid a lot of money for the Austrian rights to Formula 1.