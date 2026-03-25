Controversy Over Public Broadcasting
Which ORF Foundation Board Members Advise the Competition
In the wake of the Weißmann affair, the state broadcaster’s board of trustees is coming under scrutiny. Not all members of this highest governing body always act solely in the ORF’s best interests—they also work for the competition. And: One board member hosted a party sponsored by no fewer than three ORF companies.
“Up in the Alps, there’s no sin, but plenty of sponsors”—that could have been the motto of the “Alpbach Alm” hosted by PR consultant and ORF board member Gregor Schütze. In the summer of 2023, the lobbyist, together with entrepreneur Lorenz Edtmayr’s Disrupt Holding, hosted a large party as part of the Forum Alpbach, a networking event for the beautiful, the rich, and the “important.” No photos were allowed that evening.
The list of sponsors for the event is particularly interesting. Three of the twelve “partners” are ORF-affiliated companies: specifically, the ORF itself, the marketing company ORF Enterprise, and the broadcaster’s subsidiary ORS.
Is Schütze using his contacts as an ORF Foundation Board member to have events organized by his PR agency sponsored? Schütze emphasizes that he himself did not receive any money from the ORF; the sponsorships were handled through Disrupt Holding, which organized the event together with Schütze’s PR agency. But the fact remains: Nevertheless, three ORF companies provided financial support for a party co-organized by Schütze.
Foundation board members in a dual role
The dual roleof foundation board members who simultaneously work as PR consultants on the other side has frequently been the subject of criticism. Schütze’s SPÖ counterpart Heinz Lederer, for example, appears in the Benko files, as reported; he had telephone conversations with Benko’s lawyer regarding “planned false ZiB2 reports.” Lederer officially denies having advised Benko or Signa—yet in 2023, as the Signa crisis was reaching its peak, there was not only a personal meeting with a Signa Holding executive but also a two-hour meeting with Signa’s head of communications. In the invoices from Benko’s lawyer, this “conference” during the Signa crisis on May 15, 2023, came to 1,200 euros. Furthermore, according to “profil,” Lederer advised the construction contractor who purchased the ORF broadcasting center.
Sky and Netflix as Clientsof
Among PR professional and Lederer deputy Schütze’s clients, two stand out in particular. In his day job, the foundation board member also advises Sky and Netflix, two companies that are fierce competitors of ORF, at least in the streaming segment. However, he reportedly advises them only on communication matters. This is not a conflict of interest. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t do it,” says Schütze.
Nevertheless, the question arises as to which hat the busy PR entrepreneur Schütze is currently wearing when he develops activities for several TV companies at once:
As is well known, the Ministry of Media is planning to introduce a streaming levy intended to oblige major providers like Netflix or Sky to support the Austrian film industry. As a member of the ORF Foundation Board, Schütze should have a vested interest in ensuring that Netflix and Sky contribute significantly to this—currently, the ORF alone contributes around 300 million euros per year to the domestic film and TV industry. As a consultant for Netflix and Sky, however, Schütze would have an interest in ensuring that the streaming levy is as low as possible. Schütze says that his agency “does not advise on ORF positions.” And: A partner at his agency is responsible for Netflix and Sky.
Against ORF InterestsAnother potential conflict of interest arises regarding Formula 1 rights, which are shared in Austria by ServusTV and the ORF. In Germany, Sky is the licensee. It wants to hand over seven Formula 1 races this year to its new owner, RTL, and thus broadcast them on free-to-air TV. The launch was actually supposed to take place in mid-March at the Chinese Grand Prix. But following an intervention by the “Austrian broadcasters” ORF and ServusTV, as “Bild” put it, at least the opening race was prevented. One reason: Sky’s owner, RTL, would make Formula 1 partially available for free via satellite in Austria—especially in border regions. This clearly runs counter to the interests of ORF and ServusTV, which have paid a lot of money for the Austrian rights to Formula 1.
Prantner also works for Sky
Similar conflicts of interest could arise with Foundation Board member Thomas Prantner, who has represented Styria on the state broadcaster’s highest supervisory body since January 2025: The former ORF Online Director, who served as an authorized signatory at Küniglberg for many years until his departure in the fall of 2022, also advises ORF competitor Sky, as he confirmed in response to a query from “Krone”: He has been working as a consultant “for stakeholder management and collaborations in the business and industry sectors” since November 2023.
Since I am neither an employee nor a shareholder of Sky, there is no conflict of interest.
ORF-Stiftungsrat Thomas Prantner
Prantner emphasizes that he complies with the applicable ORF law: “Since I am neither an employee nor a shareholder of Sky, there is no conflict of interest.” No conflict of interest requiring disclosure has arisen yet. But the situation appears interesting: After all, Prantner, now 62, had his amicable departure from ORF after more than 30 years sweetened with substantial payments.
Peaks with “Bergwelten”
Incidentally, Gregor Schütze wasn’t just out in the mountains in 2023. Until recently, the agency of the ORF Foundation Board worked for Red Bull Media House, which, in addition to Servus TV, also publishes various print publications, including “Bergwelten.” The TV channel has been airing the documentary series “Bergwelten” since 2012, and the magazine of the same name has been published every two months since 2015. Last year, Schütze’s PR firm was tasked with recruiting prominent figures—so-called opinion leaders—for a “Bergwelten” hike.
Schütze explains that he works for the magazine—which he calls a “total honor.” But it’s probably not quite that simple to separate the two.
This article has been automatically translated,
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