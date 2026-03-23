Former star Basler is furious
Rüdiger’s call-up is “an absolute disgrace”!
He’s never going to be a diplomat either; just as he was an “enfant terrible” as an active soccer player, he’s never at a loss for blunt remarks even as an “observer from the sidelines”—and so it’s hardly surprising that Mario Basler is now voicing scathing criticism regarding the controversial Antonio Rüdiger! Although “voicing” is almost an understatement; after all, he calls the recent call-up of the Real Madrid player to Germany’s national squad “an absolute disgrace” …
Here’s the issue: Rüdiger, a teammate of ÖFB star David Alaba at Real Madrid, was actually considered to be under observation—playing on probation, so to speak—by coach Julian Nagelsmann’s national team following several missteps in recent years.
“No other pro would act with such malice...”
In early March, however, the 33-year-old drew attention for a foul when he struck Getafe opponent Diego Rico hard in the face with his knee leading. “No other pro would go after a player lying on the ground with such malice,” said the fouled player, who was able to continue after brief treatment. Rüdiger, on the other hand, denied any intent—and head coach Nagelsmann also saw no reason to use this foul as grounds to drop Rüdiger.
“Nagelsmann has completely lost my trust”
For Basler, this is completely incomprehensible, as he emotionally explained on the Bayerischer Rundfunk program “Heute im Stadion.” “You can’t believe a word Nagelsmann says anymore. He has completely lost all credibility with me,” said the 30-time DFB national team player.
“As far as I’m concerned, the DFB is finished...”
“I think they’re trampling on the very values they once set forth, especially by inviting a player like Rüdiger back.” He also no longer trusts the DFB as a whole and has canceled his membership for the soccer coaching license. “They won’t get another euro from me. As far as I’m concerned, the DFB is finished...”
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