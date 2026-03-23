Rüdiger’s call-up is “an absolute disgrace”!

“No other pro would act with such malice...”

In early March, however, the 33-year-old drew attention for a foul when he struck Getafe opponent Diego Rico hard in the face with his knee leading. “No other pro would go after a player lying on the ground with such malice,” said the fouled player, who was able to continue after brief treatment. Rüdiger, on the other hand, denied any intent—and head coach Nagelsmann also saw no reason to use this foul as grounds to drop Rüdiger.