Temu Improves Safety Measures Following Lawsuit from Austria

The pressure from Vienna is having an effect—and on one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, no less. Following a lawsuit filed by the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) on behalf of the SPÖ Ministry of Social Affairs, the Temu platform has committed to far-reaching changes in a court settlement. The deal has been legally binding since Friday—and since then, it has sent a clear signal regarding how to deal with international online giants. At the heart of this is a clear message from policymakers: Anyone doing business in Europe must also abide by the rules.