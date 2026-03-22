Controversial charges against a deaf-mute Viennese man (29)

Lawyer considers the charges misguided

The authorities assume that the 29-year-old had the conditional intent to kill the three heavily armed WEGA officers with the kitchen knife. “There is absolutely no evidence for that,” says lawyer Alexander Prenner, criticizing the motion to commit him to a forensic-therapeutic center. Of course, his client needs psychiatric care, but the incident cannot be classified as attempted triple murder. “The mere abstract possibility of a crime is not sufficient.”