Max Verstappen Disqualified After Victory!

Auer in May Verstappen’s teammate

Verstappen gained experience for his planned appearance at the historic 24-hour race at the same venue. Around the weekend of May 14–17, the Red Bull driver will also be behind the wheel of a Mercedes. For this race, the Tyrolean has named Lucas Auer as Verstappen’s teammate. “The Nürburgring is a special place,” Verstappen had said. “There is no other racetrack like it. The 24-hour race has been on my wish list for a long time.”