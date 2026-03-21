Drama at the Nürburgring
Max Verstappen Disqualified After Victory!
No sooner said than done: Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his team have been disqualified following their victory in the season opener of the Nürburgring Endurance Series!
As the racing series announced, it was discovered two hours after the race that seven sets of tires had been used instead of the permitted six. As a result, the stewards were forced to retroactively remove the Mercedes-backed Verstappen Racing team from the results.
Verstappen had used the break in Formula 1 to drive on the legendary Nordschleife. The 28-year-old Dutchman, alongside Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, had dominated the four-hour race in his class with his driving skills. Despite the subsequent disappointment, he clearly had much more fun than at the start of the Formula 1 season, where he is still waiting for a podium finish after two races following the major rule changes.
Auer in May Verstappen’s teammate
Verstappen gained experience for his planned appearance at the historic 24-hour race at the same venue. Around the weekend of May 14–17, the Red Bull driver will also be behind the wheel of a Mercedes. For this race, the Tyrolean has named Lucas Auer as Verstappen’s teammate. “The Nürburgring is a special place,” Verstappen had said. “There is no other racetrack like it. The 24-hour race has been on my wish list for a long time.”
Formula 1 commitments do not stand in the way of the former champion. Two weeks before the next Nürburgring outing, the race will take place in Miami, USA, and a week later, Verstappen will be back behind the wheel in Montreal. Another start was also possible ahead of the upcoming World Championship race in Japan in a week’s time.
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