A breath of fresh air! GAK steamrolls a toothless Tyrolean side

As expected, the fans were treated to a physically intense match, but somewhat surprisingly, the action also swung back and forth briskly. After WSG’s first chance through Ademola Ola-Adebomi (10th minute), it was Harakate on the other end who missed (13th minute). The match continued in this rhythm for the time being, with the home side taking the lead. Baden Frederiksen took a left-footed shot from about 25 meters and scored. GAK goalkeeper Franz Stolz didn’t look good. Almost immediately after, Harakate ran toward Adam Stejskal but was denied by the Tyrolean goalkeeper (20th minute).