Con artist fleeced the wealthy with a lavish display

The web of lies came crashing down

With this display of luxury, he convinced those around him and swindled funds worth 25 million Swiss francs. That amounts to approximately 27.4 million euros. By the end of 2024, however, the criminal house of cards collapsed, and the Austrian was sent to prison. Last week, he was finally put on trial in Lugano, in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino: he received an eight-year prison sentence for the massive million-dollar fraud. Plus a subsequent 12-year ban on entering Switzerland.