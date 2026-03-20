Mourning the Action Star
Action Legend Dies: Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86
The film world has lost one of its most iconic action stars: Chuck Norris has died. The legendary martial artist and actor, known for his numerous action films and TV appearances, passed away at the age of 86.
As reported by the US website TMZ, Norris died Thursday morning in Hawaii. His family confirmed his death in a statement. It said they were sharing the news of his sudden passing “with heavy hearts.” The exact circumstances are to remain private, but Norris died peacefully surrounded by his family.
A Roundhouse Kick to Film Legend
Norris rose to fame primarily through his martial arts and action roles in the 1980s, including films such as The Delta Force and Missing in Action. In the 1990s, he gained additional popularity as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.
In recent decades, Norris had largely retired from the film business, though he still took on occasional smaller roles—such as in The Expendables 2. Off-screen, however, he remained a presence: countless memes about his legendary invincibility continued to circulate on social media.
Held several black belts
Born in the United States in 1940 in the state of Oklahoma, he served in the U.S. Air Force between 1958 and 1962. He held black belts in several martial arts and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as early as 1989. In 2010, he was also officially appointed a Texas Ranger.
Combative—and humorous—to the very end
In his personal life, Norris had recently endured several tragic losses: His mother died in 2024, and his first wife, Dianne Holechek, passed away in December. He was married twice and is survived by five children, including actor Mike Norris and race car driver Eric Norris.
Just a few days before his death, on March 10—his 86th birthday—Norris had shown his fighting spirit in a social media post. In it, he was seen in a fight scene and wrote: “I’m not getting old… I’m leveling up.”
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