“This is the perfect time to retire”

At home, a lot revolved around biathlon. What role did your mom and your sister play for you?

My mom was a clear counterpoint and isn’t as biathlon-obsessed as my dad and I. We kind of dragged her into it. Without Dad, she probably wouldn’t know many biathletes (laughs). My sister has always played a very important role for me. She was my tutor until my fourth year of high school. After that, she went to Graz to study. That’s when I thought I probably wouldn’t be able to handle math much longer. It was a rite of passage for me when she was gone. That’s also when I realized how good our relationship is. Like my mom, Dani was a huge source of balance amid all the biathlon madness in our family, which wasn’t always healthy (laughs).