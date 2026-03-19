Ernst Molden Breaks His Silence on the Seiler Scandal

Second album put on hold

The second joint album is actually finished and “really beautiful,” but contrary to the original plan, it will not be released at the end of April. “We don’t want to release it amid this raging public battle, where everything gets distorted in the heat of the moment. We want to let time pass and observe how things develop,” explains Molden. For now, he will perform planned concerts with the Frauenorchester. He hopes “that Christopher is on the right track.”