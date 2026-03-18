19-year-old Syrian in custody
16-Year-Old Raped: Search for Second Suspect
In May 2025, a girl who had traveled from Styria to Vienna is said to have been raped by two men in an apartment in Meidling. One of them—a 19-year-old Syrian—is in pretrial detention in Graz. While he remains stone-silent, the police are trying to track down the second suspect.
The events that unfolded in May 2025 in an apartment near Meidling Station in Vienna are unprecedentedly horrific. As the “Krone” reported on Wednesday, two men—one of whom is a 19-year-old Syrian citizen who had recently served a prison sentence for other reasons—are alleged to have lured the 16-year-old into an apartment, raped her one after the other, and even filmed the degrading scenes on their cell phones. Initial reports indicated that three men were involved, but it is now reported that there were two.
The victim filed a report in Graz in October—the investigation has been ongoing since then.
Christian Kroschl, Staatsanwaltschaft Graz
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
The girl from Styria traveled to Vienna by train
Shortly afterward, they used the horrific footage to blackmail the girl to prevent her from reporting the incident to the police. Many details of the rape case are still unknown at this time. What is clear, however, is that the young woman from Styria had traveled by train from her home to Vienna to visit someone there. Although the alleged crime scene is located on Eichenstraße in Meidling, Vienna, jurisdiction over the investigation was transferred from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office to their colleagues in Graz.
The alleged perpetrator also lives in Styria
The reason is that both the girl and the known suspect live in Styria, she is a minor, and the suspect was also only 18 years old at the time of the crime, which means juvenile criminal law applies. The complaint against the Syrian man was filed in Styria after the girl mustered the courage to go to the police in October 2025. The now 19-year-old is currently in pretrial detention at the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility and has so far remained completely silent regarding the horrific allegations. While he is presumed innocent, the search for the second suspect is still ongoing.
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