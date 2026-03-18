16-Year-Old Raped: Search for Second Suspect

The alleged perpetrator also lives in Styria

The reason is that both the girl and the known suspect live in Styria, she is a minor, and the suspect was also only 18 years old at the time of the crime, which means juvenile criminal law applies. The complaint against the Syrian man was filed in Styria after the girl mustered the courage to go to the police in October 2025. The now 19-year-old is currently in pretrial detention at the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility and has so far remained completely silent regarding the horrific allegations. While he is presumed innocent, the search for the second suspect is still ongoing.